Tough training regime earns Amelia trip Peru for artistic swimming champs

Amelia McConnochie is set to compete at the Artistic Swimming Junior Championships in Lima, Peru. PHOTO: CHANTELLE MURRAY

Canterbury artistic swimmer Amelia McConnochie is set to travel to Peru for a historic competition.

Amelia, 16, is a part of the first-ever New Zealand team to compete at the biennial World Aquatics Artistic Swimming Junior Championships in Lima next month.

She is the only member of the team from Canterbury.

“It’s really cool I was able to be selected for this,” she said.

“I hoped I would be when I trialled (in January) and I’ve been training ever since.”

Amelia, who represents the Selwyn Artistic Swimming Club, started in the sport almost 10 years ago.

While learning to swim at the Small Strokes Swim School in Rolleston, Amelia was introduced to the sport by teacher Joan Billing.

"My old swim teacher had a (synchronised swimming) club," she said.

Amelia first competed for New Zealand as a 12-year-old and attended the Pan Asia Artistic Swimming Championships in Hong Kong last year.

Amelia McConnochie. PHOTO: CHANTELLE MURRAY

She came away with two bronze medals in the solo and team events, competing in the 16-18 years age category.

Amelia said the experience will help her when she gets to Lima.

"It’s good to have that (experience), instead of going straight into a big international competition like this one."

Amelia has devoted most of her time to swimming.

She trains "five or six times a week", often at the expense of her social life.

"I think it’ll be worth it in the end. It can be quite tough."

She is not aiming too high for the competition.

"My coaches really want to get into finals, but I think it’d just be nice to do a good, clean swim.

"It’s going to be really exciting."