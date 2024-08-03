Twigg wins silver in single sculls

Emma Twigg celebrates winning silver after competing in the women's single sculls finals at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on August 3, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Getty Images

Twigg was unable to defend her Olympic title, settling for silver as she was pipped in the women's single sculls final by Dutch rower Karolien Florijn.

Reigning single sculls champion Emma Twigg was defending the gold she won at Tokyo 2020 at 8.18pm, with Tom Mackintosh up in the men's single scull finals around 9.30pm.

Earlier in the week, New Zealand rowers won three medals - a gold, silver and bronze - in quick succession in a magic hour on the water.

New Zealand shot putters and windsurfers, as well as swimmer Erika Fairweather, are also in with medal hopes overnight.