Top riders to descend on North Avon Christchurch BMX Club

The North Avon Christchurch BMX Club will host the BMXNZ South Island Titles this weekend. Photo: North Avon Christchurch BMX Club

Hundreds of riders are gearing up for the BMXNZ South Island Titles in Christchurch this weekend.

The event will be held at the North Avon Christchurch BMX Club (NAC) off Pages Rd, Bexley, from January 10-11.

NAC president Mark Lewis said it will be more than a race.

"This event reflects Christchurch’s commitment to growing cycling at every level - from grassroots participation to elite competition - and building a city that can host world-class events across multiple cycling disciplines.

"With 393 competitors registered, riders will represent 30 clubs from Invercargill to north of Auckland, showcasing the depth of BMX talent across New Zealand.

"Competitors range from five years and under to NAC’s very own Roy Leaning, the only entrant in the 60+ category - who would top a 70+ category if it existed!"

Mark said the event will feature some of New Zealand's most exciting BMX riders, including Michael Bias - an international elite rider based in France who will be returning to race in the South Island for the first time in years.

"Bias competes on the UCI BMX World Cup circuit and races for BMX Besançon in France’s top division.

"Career highlights include a World Cup elite final (5th) in Bogota, 2022, finals in Brisbane (2024), and multiple World Championship appearances."

Other top riders will include:

Isla Reid - current 10 Girls National Champion.

Jackson Ropati - ranked World #2 in 11 Boys.

Georjia Pou-Edwards (NZ #1) and Hattie Berrington (NZ #2) - set for another head-to-head battle in 11 Girls.

Finn Lawrence (NZ #1) v Brock O’Neil, the current South Island Champion in 13 Boys.

Derek Jelgersma - defending South Island Champion in the 45–50 Male class.

Mark is focused on ensuring the club’s facility helps riders step confidently from regional events to national and international competition.

His leadership has been instrumental in bringing the track and event delivery up to BMXNZ standards, while building pathways that support Christchurch’s broader ambitions in cycling.

For Mark, the mission is personal. His daughter, Cassien Lewis, is one of New Zealand’s rising BMX talents and the winner of the 2025 National GirlBoss Sports Award for her inspiring comeback from a serious knee injury.

Father and daughter first rehabbed together, and now train together, working toward qualification and competing at the 2026 UCI BMX World Championships.

While the results last year weren’t quite what she hoped, Cassien showed she hadn’t just come back - she came back stronger.

"We’ve been through the highs and lows together," says Mark.

"Seeing Cassien push through adversity and now aim for the world stage is what this sport is all about - resilience, community, and opportunity.

"That’s why hosting events like the South Island Titles matters so much.

"With Oceania Championships being hosted at NAC in 2027 and more international events on the horizon, Christchurch has an incredible opportunity to lead the way.

"We’re proud to play our part and excited for what’s ahead."