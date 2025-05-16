Young playmaker embracing the legacy of CBHS's famous No 10 jersey

Sonny-Bill McAndrew is the latest to don the famous Christchurch Boys’ High School No 10 jersey. PHOTO: CBHS

Christchurch Boys’ High School has a storied history of stars in the No 10 jersey for the first XV - and a Darfield teenager is the latest to stake a claim.

Sonny-Bill McAndrew has started three times so far this year against Selwyn Schools and Southland Boys’ in pre-season and in Boys’ High’s 31-15 win over Shirley Boys’ on Saturday. He is expected to retain the position for their visit to St Andrew’s College this weekend.

McAndrew, who is in year 11 and only turned 15 in February, said he didn’t expect to make the top side in his debut season, let alone secure a starting spot.

“I thought I’d like to be somewhere in the firsts or seconds sort of bracket, but pretty rapt (at being in the first XV),” he said.

“I didn’t really expect it because of my age, but I just worked my way into the position.”

McAndrew moved to Boys’ High from Darfield High this year hoping to challenge himself at a higher level after starring for Darfield’s under 15s and Selwyn Schools’ under 16 sides last year.

CBHS head coach Pete Chaplin said McAndrew had been a welcome addition to the team.

“He’s just a really nice kid. You can see he’s worked on a skillset and he’s eager and keen to be better, which makes him an exciting player.”

Former All Blacks Andrew Mehrtens, Aaron Mauger and Dan Carter all played at No 10 for the Christchurch Boys’ High School first XV. PHOTOS: GETTY

If his development continues, McAndrew could join a legendary list of Boys’ High first-fives, including All Blacks Andrew Mehrtens, Aaron Mauger and Dan Carter – the latter also a country boy, originally from Ellesmere College.

It is a history McAndrew is well aware of.

“I’ve heard of a few boys that have come out of there so it’s pretty good to pull on that No 10 jersey with that legacy behind it.”

In the opening round of the premiership competition, St Thomas’ pulled off a stunning comeback to beat Christ’s College 38-34, overcoming a 27-10 halftime deficit.

Flanker Bishop Neal sealed the win in the final minutes, diving over to put his team ahead.

St Thomas’ next face defending champions Nelson College, who cruised past Selwyn Schools 43-12.

Christ’s College take on Rangiora High, who went down to Marlborough Boys’ College 48-3, while Shirley Boys’ head north to take on Marlborough.

St Bede’s claimed the Wyllie-Earl Shield with a 25-20 win over St Andrew’s, and they play Selwyn at Rolleston College on Saturday.

Miles Toyota Premiership points

Marlborough 5; Nelson 5; CBHS 5; St Bede’s 5; St Thomas 5; Christ’s 2; St Andrew’s 1; Shirley 0; Selwyn 0; Rangiora 0