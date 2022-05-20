Friday, 20 May 2022

Young Prebbleton para athlete off to Oceania champs

    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport

    A promising young Canterbury para athlete is training hard to improve his shot-putting technique.

    Rorie Poff is heading off to Australia next week to compete at the Oceania track and field championships. 

    The 17-year-old Prebbleton athlete has been training hard for the pinnacle athletics event due to be held in Queensland. 

    He is part of a large New Zealand contingent heading to Australia, but admits he personally still has a few things to work on.

    "It's not where I want it to be at the moment, but I reckon we'll get there."

    The talented shot-putter has cerebral palsy, which he says impairs his co-ordination and balance.

    "Some days it's worse than others, but I try and control it the best I can."

    In a world-first for international athletics' competitions, para athletes will be competing at the same time as able-bodied athletes at the Oceania event.

    They will still be in different categories, but all athletes will be competing for medals at the same venue.

    Poff says world-class Canterbury shot putter Tom Walsh and Kiwi Jacko Gill are his inspiration - and he hopes to reach their level one day.

    - By Geoff Sloan
    - Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter