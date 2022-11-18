Heavy rain warning for Canterbury

A large, complex low-pressure system over the Tasman Sea sea has continued to bring rain and thunderstorms to large parts of New Zealand on Friday. Photo: MetService

MetService has warned parts of Canterbury and Southland face heavy rainfall tonight and into the weekend, and possible thunderstorms are also forecast.

A large, complex low-pressure system over the Tasman Sea sea has continued to bring rain and thunderstorms to large parts of New Zealand on Friday, and is expected to continue over the weekend.

Heavy rain watches are also in force for Northland and Auckland, but also around central and southern parts of New Zealand.

A large, complex low-pressure system over the Tasman Sea sea has continued to bring rain and thunderstorms to large parts of New Zealand on Friday. Photo / MetService

A heavy rain watch has been put in place for the Kaikoura Coast and Ranges from 10pm tonight, lasting until 9am on Saturday.

According to the weather agency, periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are expected. Rainfall amounts could approach the agency’s warning criteria.

Canterbury should expect heavy rainfall from 3am to 8pm on Saturday. Periods of heavy rain will ease north of Timaru around lunchtime.

Rainfall approaching warning criteria are particularly likely around the eastern part of the country, the foothills and near Banks Peninsula.

Then from 10am Saturday and headed into Sunday, North Otago and Dunedin can expect their fair share of downpours with periods of heavy rain.