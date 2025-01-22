The Body Shop NZ goes into voluntary administration

Photo: Google

Beauty brand The Body Shop's New Zealand business has appointed voluntary administrators.

It comes after its UK parent company was placed into administration in February last year, with its international assets largely sold - but the sale excluded the New Zealand business.

Administrators Daniel Stoneman and Neale Jackson of Calibre Partners said a buyer had not been found for the New Zealand business, leading to the appointment of administrators.

"We are working closely with the management team to develop a strategy to sell all stock and begin to wind down the business," they said.

The Body Shop New Zealand has 16 stores with about 70 permanent staff. It had three outlets in Christchurch - Westfield Riccarton, Northlands mall and a shop on High St in the central city that is now closed.

It pulled out of Dunedin last year. A Golden Centre Mall spokeswoman confirmed in August that the company had chosen not to renew its lease in the mall, and that the lease had expired.

Its UK business was saved from administration in September after investment firm Aurea Group bought its 113 UK stores, and gained control of its Australian and North American assets.

The Body Shop was founded in the UK in 1976 by British businesswoman Dame Anita Roddick, focusing on ethical beauty products.

- additional reporting APL