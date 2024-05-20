Brewery fizzing over big wins

Emerson’s Brewery employee Myah Darning with the brewery’s four award-winning beers. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Emerson's Brewery staff are frothing with excitement after four of their beers were named winners in the 2024 New World Beer & Cider Awards Top 30.

Awards judging chairman Michael Donaldson said it was the first time in the competition’s history that a brewery had earned four top 30 spots in the same year.

This meant their beers were ranked within the very best from more than 600 entries, after a two-day blind tasting by an independent judging panel.

"Four wins in one year is more than any brewer in the awards’ 10-year history."

The awards were for their London Porter, Reverb NZ IPA, Super Quench Lower Carb Pacific Pilsner, and Mexicoco Chocolate Chili Porter.

The Dunedin brewery also won two highly commended awards for its New Zealand Pilsner and its German Pilsner.

Emerson’s sales and marketing manager Greg Menzies said the brewing team were delighted with the success, but it was not something they had sought.

"The whole brewery is absolutely ecstatic about getting four beers into the top 30, and we’re equally pleased to have our two pilsners in the top 50.

"It’s us reaping the benefits of our everyday work.

"I can’t say that we actually brew to win medals — we’re not like that.

"We love just brewing really good beer, and if it happens that judges and other people like it, then we’re absolutely rapt.

"Our most important critics are our customers."

Mr Menzies said he was particularly pleased the brewery’s London Porter was still so popular.

"It’s pretty amazing that the beer is still held in such high esteem because it was the first beer that founder Richard Emerson brewed, back in 1992."

He said the brewery staff would have a private celebration of the awards tonight.

"No prizes for guessing what the celebration drinks will be."

Wanaka’s b.effect Brewing Co also joined the top 30 for the first time with its Social Experiment West Coast IPA; and Otago Brew School’s Klassenbester Dunkelweizen won a highly commended award.

The Supreme Award winner was Desperate Glory, by 8 Wired (Warkworth), and the Champion Cider Award winner was Hazy Apple Cider, from Peckham’s Cider (Nelson).

