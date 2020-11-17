Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Canterbury engineers invent life-saving device

    1. Canterbury
    2. Business

    Canterbury University engineers have invented a new device that could save lives as Covid-19 cases surge around the world.

    Known as the ACTIV system for short, it means two patients can use a ventilator at the same time.

    Distinguished Professor Geoff Chase, of Canterbury University's mechanical engineering department and centre for bio-engineering, joined RNZ's Jesse Mulligan today to explain the benefits.

    Distinguished Professor Geoff Chase and UC engineering PhD student Lui Holder-Pearson. Photo:...
    Distinguished Professor Geoff Chase and UC engineering PhD student Lui Holder-Pearson. Photo: Canterbury University

