Canterbury engineers invent life-saving device

Canterbury University engineers have invented a new device that could save lives as Covid-19 cases surge around the world.
Known as the ACTIV system for short, it means two patients can use a ventilator at the same time.
Distinguished Professor Geoff Chase, of Canterbury University's mechanical engineering department and centre for bio-engineering, joined RNZ's Jesse Mulligan today to explain the benefits.