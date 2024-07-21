'Dispose immediately': My Food Bag issues recall notice

Photo: My Food Bag / RNZ

My Food Bag has issued recall notices for sesame seed products across three weeks of its meal programme, due to the possible presence of salmonella.

In an email to customers, the meal-kit home-delivery service said 17 items from recent deliveries - including dressings, pastes and sauces - were affected.

The products would have been in deliveries dating from July 6 to their latest delivery, which would have started arriving on Saturday, July 20, My Food Bag said.

"For your safety, if you have not consumed any of these products, please refrain from consuming them and dispose of them immediately.

"If you have consumed any of these products and have any concerns, we recommend seeking medical advice."

My Food Bag said if the ingredients had not been used, customers could seek a credit.

"Please rest assured that we are working closely with our supplier and MPI to address the issue and prevent any further incidents."

On Thursday, the Ministry of Primary Industries said it was supporting Davis Trading Company in its recall of their imported Sesame Seed Kernels White Hulled retail packs due to the possible presence of salmonella.

In its recall notice, MPI said the affected product was sold at Davis Food Ingredients in Auckland, who on-sold it to supermarkets and smaller retailers nationwide.

Since then, it had updated the list of products affected by the recall.

"New Zealand Food Safety is in the process of working with the food business to trace the product and further recalls are a possibility," the recall notice said.

"Symptoms of salmonellosis appear within 12 to 72 hours and include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting. Illness usually lasts between 4 and 7 days but, in more severe cases, it can go on for up to 10 days and cause more serious illness.

"If you have consumed any of the product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 61 11 16."

New Zealand Food Safety said it had not received any notifications of associated illness.