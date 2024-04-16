Food delivery service Menulog quits NZ

Menulog announced it will stop operating in New Zealand in May. Photo: Getty

The food delivery service Menulog will cease operations in New Zealand next month, it has announced.

Founded in Australia in 2006, Menulog has been operating in New Zealand since 2012.

As of 2022, it had more than 3000 restaurants on its platform in 88 cities and towns across the country, servicing 85 per cent of New Zealand's addressable population.

It was known for its advertisements titled: "Did Somebody Say?"

The campaigns featured Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera and Latto. Perry fronted Menulog's first major marketing and advertising campaign in New Zealand in 2022.

But now Menulog is pulling out of the country, saying New Zealand represents a small part of its business.

It said the market size was insufficient to maintain a healthy business.

Menulog's website and app will no longer be operational from May 16.

-RNZ and Star News