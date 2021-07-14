Hyperfibre coming to central city

Photo: File

Central Christchurch is about to get one of the fastest fibre internet connections in the world.

Christchurch City Council-owned and operated company Enable will offer Hyperfibre to the central business district from early August.

The next generation of fibre technology will be first rolled out in the central city and then across the community.

Hyperfibre delivers download speeds more than 40 times faster than average broadband and 300 times faster than average fixed wireless broadband.

"Christchurch has a fantastic central city designed to reflect the way people want to work and live today, and in the future," said Enable chief executive Steve Fuller.

"Hyperfibre - with some of the fastest broadband speeds available anywhere in the world - will be another ingredient that makes our city a great place to live."

"For our community having access to truly world-class fibre connectivity - in terms of speed, performance, and reliability - is a huge enabler of how we live now and will play an even bigger role in our future," Fuller said.

Enable is looking to have the first few customers connected and enjoying the service in August.

