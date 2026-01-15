Chicken and duck parfait recalled over safety

Photo: supplied

A specific batch of L’Authentique Chicken & Duck Parfait is being recalled following a failure of food safety controls.

The recall was published on the Ministry for Primary Industries website yesterday.

The MPI said the parfait, which comes in a 100g glass jar and is sold throughout New Zealand at supermarkets and other retailers, with a use by date of 24.08.26 was affected by the recall.

"Customers should return the product to their retailer for a full refund," MPI said.