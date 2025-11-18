IKEA pop-up gives fans a glimpse of 'popular products'

The IKEA pop-up in Cathedral Square. Photo: Supplied

IKEA is opening two pop-up stores ahead of its first New Zealand store, but just for window shoppers.

The Swedish furniture giant's Auckland showroom will open in early December at Sylvia Park. From Tuesday, Christchurch shoppers can browse what it's calling a "curated collection of popular products" from Tuesday until 10 December.

The pop-up is in Cathedral Square and will also include original works from local artists such as Miranda Parkes, Adam Popovic and Dcypher.

On 28 November, another will open in Wellington at Odlins Plaza and that will feature movie-inspired posters and trailers, created by illustrators and VFX artists from the city.

IKEA has also released some details of products and the prices it will charge in New Zealand.

IKEA will open at Sylvia Park on 4 December, with online sales to the rest of the country.