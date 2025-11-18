Orana Wildlife Park hosts National Geographic photo exhibition

Photo: Paul Nicklen

A National Geographic photographic exhibition showcasing more than 70 awe-inspiring moments from the animal kingdom has opened at Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch.

Visitors to the park will get to see some of the very best wildlife pictures from the pages of the National Geographic magazine alongside real-life animals at the park.

Orana chief executive Rachel Haydon said the park was "excited to host the New Zealand premier" of the Greatest Wildlife Photographs exhibition.

"I have been blown away by the amazing photographs and stories behind each of them.

Photo: Randy Olson

"This powerful exhibition features nature’s most breathtaking images and is a bold celebration of wildlife provoking drama and showcasing the raw beauty, and untamed spirit of life on Earth."

The exhibition has been curated by renowned nature picture editor, Kathy Moran, and includes some of National Geographic’s most iconic photographers, such as Michael “Nick” Nichols, Steve Winter, Paul Nicklen, Beverly Joubert, and David Doubilet.

Photo: Prasenjeet Yadav

"We can’t wait for visitors to see this extraordinary exhibition and be taken on an incredible photographic journey," Haydon said.

"This is a rare opportunity where wildlife and the arts come together side by side in a truly unique experience."

The Greatest Wildlife Photographs exhibition runs at the park until April 30, 2026