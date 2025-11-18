Orana Wildlife Park hosts National Geographic photo exhibition

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Visitors to the park will get to see some of the very best wildlife pictures from the pages of the National Geographic magazine alongside real-life animals at the park.
Orana chief executive Rachel Haydon said the park was "excited to host the New Zealand premier" of the Greatest Wildlife Photographs exhibition.
"I have been blown away by the amazing photographs and stories behind each of them.
The exhibition has been curated by renowned nature picture editor, Kathy Moran, and includes some of National Geographic’s most iconic photographers, such as Michael “Nick” Nichols, Steve Winter, Paul Nicklen, Beverly Joubert, and David Doubilet.
"This is a rare opportunity where wildlife and the arts come together side by side in a truly unique experience."
- The Greatest Wildlife Photographs exhibition runs at the park until April 30, 2026