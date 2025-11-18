Lincoln Uni named as sponsor of South Island Super Rugby Aupiki team

Matatū head of rugby Whitney Hansen and Matatū and Black Fern player Amy du Plessis. Photo: Matatū

Lincoln University has announced its sponsorship of Matatū, the South Island’s Super Rugby Aupiki team.

Since 2023, Lincoln University has been home to Matatū, and the Black Ferns’ South Island hub, with both teams taking full advantage of the University’s world-class sports fields, training facilities and sport science capabilities.

The new partnership sees Matatū move into fit-for-purpose long-term premises on the Lincoln University campus, including renovated office space for its administration staff and dedicated training areas and changing facilities for the players.

Matatū will also enjoy access to the University’s playing fields and state-of-the-art gym, Whare Hākinakina.

The partnership will be formally celebrated at an event to be held on-site at Matatū’s new headquarters on the Lincoln campus on Friday 5 December.

Starting from 1 January 2026, Lincoln University will officially be known as the Tertiary Partner of Matatū for an initial three-year period.

Lincoln University Vice-Chancellor Professor Grant Edwards says the partnership is a natural fit for two organisations that share common values and are deeply committed to advancing the development of women’s sport nationally and internationally.

“Our new partnership with Matatū demonstrates the University’s support for the team and for women’s rugby, and our championing of the outstanding rise of women’s sport in Aotearoa and beyond.

“Our two organisations are proud kaitiaki for our whenua, the wider environment and the communities that thrive within it.

“More specifically, Lincoln University has a rich and longstanding history of contributing to the economic and social development of Aotearoa through sport and recreation.

“The University offers the greatest range of sport and recreation management programmes of any New Zealand university, and our sport and recreation graduates typically flourish at home and abroad in a wide variety of associated career paths in sports management, parks management, recreation planning, event management and many more.

“Add to that our proud record of helping to shape the careers of many world-class men and women athletes across the sporting spectrum, and it’s clear that our new partnership with Matatū will resonate with our stakeholders and the wider community.”

Matatū general manager Sarah Munro said the new partnership with Lincoln University was the natural next step.

“The Lincoln campus has felt like a welcoming and progressive space. Their investment in facilities and their focus on developing pathways for women in sport aligns perfectly with our Matatū values,” Munro says.

“Together, we’re creating a space where athletes can thrive and where women’s rugby can continue to inspire communities across the South Island.

“This new chapter marks a milestone for women’s rugby in Te Waipounamu – strengthening the foundations of Super Rugby Aupiki and ensuring Matatū has the best possible base to succeed.”

The Selwyn District Council has invested $60,000 to upgrade the grounds which the women's super rugby team, and local teams, call home.

Selwyn Mayor Lydia Gliddon says the investment reflects the district's strong sporting culture and growing population.

“Sport is a huge part of life in Selwyn, and upgrading the field is an asset for the community.

“Matatū is a symbol of sporting excellence in Selwyn. Having a high-profile team based here, and many players living locally, brings economic benefits and inspires our community, especially young athletes.”

Lincoln’s population reached over 12,000 in 2024 and continues to grow.

“Matatū’s community outreach, through coaching and leadership, will grow with these improved facilities. I look forward to seeing how Matatū gives back to our young athletes.”

The Selwyn community will also have 40 hours of access over the course of the year. Those details are being finalised.

“Watch this space, as Matatū is working with the council to offer locals free tickets to selected games,” says Mayor Gliddon.