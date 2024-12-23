New 'flagship bar' opens at Christchurch Airport

Christchurch Airport has opened its new flagship bar and food court just in time for Christmas.

The airport unveiled two major new eateries, alongside its brand-new food court, as part of its ongoing terminal revamp project.

The outlets are part of the wider terminal upgrade, which will see a total of 12 new eateries, upgraded bathrooms, the revamped food court, new retail spaces, a parent’s room, and a large children’s play area completed by mid-2025.

Portal is the airport’s new flagship bar and restaurant. Photo: Christchurch Airport

The latest additions - Fern & Co and Portal Bar & Eatery - bring the total number of new dining options at the terminal to eight since the project started in May.

Fern & Co offers locally brewed coffee, vibrant salads and a lively atmosphere, while Portal Bar & Eatery, the airport’s flagship bar and restaurant, serves freshly made pizzas, high-quality cuisine and an extensive range of beer, wine and cocktails.

They are located near the domestic departure passenger screening area so travellers can dine before going through the departure gates.

Christchurch Airport teamed up with global food and beverage outlet operator, SSP, to deliver the hospitality offerings.

SSP managing director of Australia & New Zealand, Dominic Cain, said: "We’re thrilled to bring Fern & Co and Portal Bar & Eatery to Christchurch Airport, offering travellers exceptional dining options that reflect the vibrant style of Christchurch.

"With these venues, we’re setting a new benchmark for airport dining in New Zealand, blending quality, innovation, and local charm.”

Fern & Co. Photo: Christchurch Airport

Christchurch Airport GM of customer and commercial, David Cooper, said: "SSP operates in 37 countries and specialises in airport food and beverage offerings.

"We asked them to create something special, and they delivered just that.

"The open flow and comfort are perfectly complemented by the outstanding quality food with swift service, attention to detail and flavour the key ingredients.

"We’re proud to enhance our airport for our customers and reinforce its role as the gateway to the South Island.”

- APL