New high-end shopping experience opens

DFS Group’s confidence in Queenstown’s recovery was so strong, the world’s leading luxury travel retailer signed a lease on CBD premises in the middle of the global pandemic, when the building itself was little more than an exterior shell.

The doors officially opened to the O’Connells building, on the corner of Camp and Beach Sts, on Saturday morning, following a two and a-half year, $26 million redevelopment.

During that time, the interior of the four-level building has been gutted and completely rebuilt, with two of the floors now home to 120 international and national brands, including Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney, Gucci Beauty, Tag Heuer, Chloe, Tom Ford and Kenzo in DFS’ first new "Resort Galleria" concepts.

Still to be completed is the lower-level floor, dubbed Eatspace, which will comprise about eight tenants - that is due to open next month.

DFS Group Oceania retail operations vice-president Prashant Mahboobani, of Sydney, inside the new T Galleria by DFS in Queenstown, which officially opened in the revamped O’Connells building on Saturday. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

At a store preview on Friday night, DFS Group Oceania retail operations vice-president Prashant Mahboobani, of Sydney, said he was running DFS’ Auckland operations in 2018 when the opportunity came up to take a look at O’Connells, owned by Skyline Enterprises Ltd, which was planning the redevelopment at that time.

As a travel retailer, the group "follow where the travellers go", and Queenstown had long been a desired location.

"When I came in and took a look at it, me and the team really thought this, as a location, you can’t get better.

"It’s right at the intersection of Camp and Beach Sts, high-traffic area, and it provides brands an opportunity to represent themselves."

However, it wasn’t until long after Covid had brought the world to a standstill that DFS Group signed the lease, first reported in April 2021.

The pandemic had thrown up some curve balls, Mr Mahboobani said, but the team pulled together and was grateful for the support of Skyline as landlord.

"It was hard [but] at the same time, that just increases the level of pride we all have."

Mr Mahboobani said the store had about 40 employees, which was "almost a full team", who spoke a total of 16 different languages.

Last week, Mountain Scene reported three other high-end brands are about to enter Queenstown’s CBD — R M Williams is due to open its store, on the corner of Rees and Beach Sts next month, while Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger will open in the former Bank of New Zealand building, in Rees St, around February.

Colliers commercial broker Mary-Jo Hudson believed those behind the new stores had taken confidence from DFS Group’s investment in the town.

