'Potential redundancies' at Citycare

Photo: Facebook

At least 40 jobs could reportedly go under a proposed restructure of Citycare's Christchurch operations.

Chief executive of Citycare Property Peter Lord told Chris Lynch the "potential redundancies" would impact Citycare Civil, which was incorporated into its Property business in November last year.

The Christchurch City Council-owned infrastructure company operates Citycare Water and Citycare Property.

Lord said civil-related services have been reviewed and, as a result, there will be changes to the Civil business, including potential redundancies. An email to staff said feedback on the proposals closes on May 24, with a final decision due on May 28.

Lord told Lynch the company is in the process of working with impacted staff and unions.

The Civil business includes project management services, landscape maintenance and construction, road surfacing, maintenance and construction and traffic management services.