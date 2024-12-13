Highway bypass property negotiations turn sour

The Crown is acquiring land to build the Woodend Bypass, to the east of Woodend. Image: Supplied by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

A Woodend resident in the path of a proposed bypass is getting frustrated as property negotiations go sour.

The Woodend Bypass will be a 9km extension to the Christchurch northern corridor, otherwise known as the Belfast to Pegasus Motorway.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) has confirmed the route will go from Pine Acres, north of Kaiapoi, to north of Pegasus and Ravenswood.

Paul Hoglund said he has been corresponding with The Property Group, which is acting on behalf of the Crown to acquire land by compulsory acquisition in the bypass corridor, since July.

‘‘We were contacted on October 1 and told it would be a compulsory acquisition, and we had six months to negotiate,’’ Mr Hoglund said.

‘‘We have found two properties we were interested in, but we have missed out because we keep getting messed around.’’

The dispute arises over the value of Mr Hoglund’s property.

Mr Hoglund said his property had been valued at $630,000, but he had been offered $550,000.

He said similar properties in area were typically selling for around $650,000.

‘‘I would have thought North Canterbury and Woodend would have wanted the properties bought and this thing (the bypass) built as fast as possible.

‘‘At the end of the day I’ve got nothing to lose. I don’t care anymore. I will stay here as long as it takes.

‘‘I just hope no-one has to deal with this.’’

An NZTA spokesperson acknowledged the Public Works Act process for acquiring land for public works can be ‘‘an unsettling and stressful time’’ for affected landowners.

‘‘We aim to treat all landowners with respect and empathy. It is always our preference to reach agreement with affected landowners whose property we require for our projects.’’

Under the Public Works Act, both the Crown and landowners obtain valuation advice, the spokesperson said.

The legislation provides a mechanism to resolve valuation differences.

‘‘There are different considerations to be taken into account in each situation, and we work through these with each property owner on a case-by-case basis.’’

The Property Group has been contacted for comment.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.