'Represents Queenstown globally': Burger joint worker sacked for receipt slur

A Fergburger receipt from Sunday afternoon, on which a racist comment was printed. Photo: supplied

Queenstown's most famous burger joint has fired a staff member and promised to do better after a racial slur was left on a customer’s docket.

A Taiwanese tourist was shocked when she saw the server had written a slur used against Asian people on her receipt when she visited Fergburger with friends on Sunday.

Not wanting to be named, she turned to social media and local tour guide Roxie Fu, who on Monday told the Otago Daily Times "the staff in Fergburger did not ask for the girl’s name, relying on calling out the number on the receipt to let her know the order was ready".

"The tourist was shocked and disheartened when she saw what had been used for her name."

Originally from Hong Kong, Ms Fu said it was "a shock to see this behaviour from such a famous company, I would say one that represents Queenstown globally."

In a statement released last night, Fergburger management said they had investigated the incident and subsequently dismissed the employee involved.

Ferg Foods group general manager Clair Burke said Fergburger "deeply regretted" the incident.

"We extend our sincere apologies to the customer affected and to anyone else who may have been hurt or offended," she said.

"The behaviour displayed in this incident is completely unacceptable and does not reflect the values we uphold."

The employee had been dismissed for their "unjustified" behaviour and while it could not "undo the incident or lessen the harm caused, we remain committed to addressing the situation thoroughly", Ms Burke said.

The general manager had been in direct contact with the customer from the moment they became aware of the incident.

"We have kept an open line of communication, providing regular updates on our internal investigation.

"We have expressed our gratitude for their feedback, extended a sincere apology for the distress caused and reaffirmed our commitment to ensuring that no customer experiences a similar situation at Fergburger."

Ms Burke said the company was also implementing additional cultural sensitivity training for all staff to prevent similar incidents and would review internal policies and procedures.

As a company, Ferg Foods was "absolutely devastated" by the incident and its impact "on so many people".

"We take full responsibility ... and we are dedicated to ensuring this never happens again."

Fergburger remained committed to fostering a welcoming environment for everyone who visited.

"In our 24 years of operation and through the employment of 3500 staff, we have never experienced an incident of this nature."

She clarified the staff member named on the receipt was not the employee who served the customer.

olivia.judd@odt.co.nz