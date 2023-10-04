Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Reserve Bank keeps official cash rate at 5.5%

    Photo: RNZ
    The Reserve Bank has held the official cash rate steady, as expected, and reiterated rate cuts are a long way off.

    The benchmark rate was left unchanged at 5.5 percent for a third meeting in a row.

    The central bank says inflation is falling as the economy slows and labour market pressures ease, but core inflation is stubborn and interest rates need to stay high for a prolonged period.

    Forecasters had overwhelmingly expected the cash rate to be held.

    More to come 

     

