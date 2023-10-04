Reserve Bank keeps official cash rate at 5.5%

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Reserve Bank has held the official cash rate steady, as expected, and reiterated rate cuts are a long way off.
The benchmark rate was left unchanged at 5.5 percent for a third meeting in a row.
The central bank says inflation is falling as the economy slows and labour market pressures ease, but core inflation is stubborn and interest rates need to stay high for a prolonged period.
Forecasters had overwhelmingly expected the cash rate to be held.
