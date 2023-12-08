Woolworths steps in to help Canterbury food rescue organisations

Countdown is currently rebranding to Woolworths New Zealand. Photo: Woolworths New Zealand

Woolworths NZ has announced it will provide funding to Canterbury food rescue organisations Kairos and Satisfy following the closure of Foodbank Canterbury.

Kairos Food Rescue will become Woolworths’ new food rescue partner in central Christchurch, allowing Kairos to collect surplus food from our stores for distribution at no charge to social service providers in Christchurch.

Kaiapoi-based Satisfy Food Rescue will expand food rescue coverage from its current five stores in North Canterbury, including the newly opened Waimakariri Junction store.

Foodbank Canterbury collected from all 15 Countdown/Woolworths stores within Christchurch City boundaries, as well as in Rolleston, Ashburton, Ashburton South and Timaru.

It received direct funding from WWNZ as recently as October, as part of the additional $1.5 million donated to the food rescue and food welfare sector by Woolworths NZ.

"We have followed recent debate over Foodbank Canterbury’s decision to impose a service fee, including for the food it collects from our supermarkets," a Woolworths New Zealand spokesperson said.

"We weren’t comfortable with that fee being charged, but we are saddened by Foodbank Canterbury’s sudden collapse, and we acknowledge the important role it has played in Ōtautahi and across wider Canterbury."

In the 2024 financial year, Woolworths NZ will provide more than $1 million in direct food for goods funding for food rescue organisations across New Zealand as well as donating several million dollars in food.