1091 new Covid cases and 1 death in Canterbury

Photo: Getty Images

There are 1091 new community cases of Covid-19 and one death to report in Canterbury.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally, it is reporting 6635 community cases, 400 hospitalisations and six deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers has risen since this time last week: today it is 7972 - last Saturday it was 7595.

There are six new deaths recorded. Two people were from the Auckland region and one each from Canterbury, Southern, Northland and Taranaki DHB areas.

One person was aged in their 60s, two were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was over 90. Two were women and four were men.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 1045 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

Hospitalisations

Nationally, 400 people are being treated in hospital, including 61 in Canterbury and 10 in South Canterbury.

There are 12 people in intensive care or a high-dependency unit throughout the country.

Total number 400: Northland: 10; Waitemata: 38; Counties Manukau: 39; Auckland: 80; Waikato: 38; Bay of Plenty: 10; Lakes: 2; Tairāwhiti: 1; Hawke’s Bay: 14; Taranaki: 12; Whanganui: 4; MidCentral: 11; Wairarapa: 2; Hutt Valley: 5; Capital and Coast: 17; Nelson Marlborough: 8; Canterbury: 61; South Canterbury: 10; West Coast: 2; Southern: 36.

Community numbers

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (194), Auckland (2,222), Waikato (527), Bay of Plenty (205), Lakes (121), Hawke’s Bay (255), MidCentral (190), Whanganui (94), Taranaki (172), Tairāwhiti (57), Wairarapa (67), Capital and Coast (466), Hutt Valley (177), Nelson Marlborough (206), Canterbury (985), South Canterbury (106), Southern (519), West Coast (67), Unknown (5)

There are 85 new imported cases recorded.

- ODT Online