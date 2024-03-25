Adventure Park reopens after Port Hills fire

Christchurch's Adventure Park celebrated the reopening of its gates on Friday, attracting hundreds of people.

It was the first day open to the public after a fire tore through the hillside facility, forcing its closure.

Last month's blaze burned through one-third of the forest surrounding the park, damaging its fence lines and signage.

The damage ended up being less than first feared, with the park's key infrastructure escaping the flames largely unscathed.

Damage to the park was significantly less that the 2017 Port Hills fire.

But the team admit the five week clean-up effort has been a "mammoth task".

It’s the second time fire has forced the park to close for repairs since opening in December 2016.

The park suffered extensive damage just two months into its life, when a devastating Port Hills fire shut down the site in early 2017.

One person died in that fire, and eleven homes were destroyed.

Adventure Park officials insist that even though the threat of fire is a concern for them, the business remains viable and is back up and running in time for Easter and the April school holidays.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air