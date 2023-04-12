Anzac service returns to Cathedral Square

Christchurch

Christchurch’s Anzac Day Dawn Service is making its long-awaited return to Cathedral Square for the first time since the earthquakes.

Thousands of people are expected to gather next to the newly reinstated Citizens’ War Memorial to mark New Zealand’s 1915 Gallipoli campaign.

Veterans will meet at the Worcester Boulevard and Oxford Terrace at 6.15am on Tuesday 25 April before parading to the traditional service, led by the New Zealand Army Band.

The Dawn Service returns to Cathedral Square.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger will join representatives of New Zealand’s armed forces in laying wreaths during the service, which starts at 6.30am. It is expected to attract a 15,000-plus crowd.

It will end with the playing of The Last Post, a minute’s silence, and the New Zealand anthem.

Later on Tuesday, the Transitional Cathedral in Latimer Square will host the 10am citizens’ service.

Proposed road closures are set for Oxford Tce and the Entrance to Cathedral Square off Colombo Street from 4am.

Anzac Day services will also be held around Christchurch and Banks Peninsula: