French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Jacinda Ardern to Paris prior to their meeting over the Christchurch Call in 2019. Photo: File / Getty Images

Two years after the Christchurch mosque attacks, the Government has introduced to Parliament new counter terrorism legislation and along with France is claiming 'significant progress' in removing violent and extremist content from the internet.

The Christchurch Call to Action was initiated by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Paris almost two years ago, and was co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Big tech firms, including Amazon, Facebook, Google and Twitter, all signed up to the pledge.

Now the leaders of both countries want those who backed the Call to meet again next month.

Ardern spoke to RNZ's Philippa Tolley: