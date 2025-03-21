Armed police raid house in Burnside

Photo: Supplied to chrislynchmedia.com

The armed offenders' squad was called to a house in Christchurch on Thursday afternoon for a pre-planned search warrant.

A heavy police presence could be seen at the Gregan Cres property in Burnside just after 3pm, chrislynchmedia.com reported.

A resident told chrislynchmedia.com police officers attempted to negotiate with those inside the property, urging them to come out.

Another resident told chrislynchmedia.com police instructed him to stay inside his home while they dealt with the situation.

A police spokesperson said the incident was in “relation to a pre-planned search warrant".

Another resident at the scene told chrislynchmedia.com: “They had the road blocked off, and police were on the loud speaker asking occupants to come out. They used flashbangs.”

The police spokesperson said one person was taken into custody.