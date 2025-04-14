Award for hospital ED education team

Some of the ED education team who won the 'Award for Thriving in Emergency Medicine'. Photo: Health NZ Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury Pānui

Christchurch Hospital’s Emergency Department education team has won a prestigious award from the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine.

The ‘Award for Thriving in Emergency Medicine’ was presented to the team at the Aotearoa New Zealand Emergency Medicine Conference in Gisborne.

The ED education team provides education to all clinical staff in ED such as day-to-day teaching, simulation and ultrasound training.

Christchurch Hospital ED clinical director James Weaver said the award reflects the team’s commitment to education, innovation, and patient care.

"The team deliver a fantastic education programme throughout the year as well as exceptional courses on procedures, ultrasound and examination preparation.

"We are so lucky to have such a great group of passionate and dedicated educators who go above and beyond, continually striving to improve education, trainee development and clinical safety.

"It is amazing to have this recognition from the college to honour all their hard work and dedication."

Photo: Health NZ Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury Pānui .

The team works with all ED staff from clerical, nursing and medical teams to new graduates and senior staff.

Weaver said their role is to ensure staff are kept up to date with current clinical practice guidelines and procedures and to give them opportunities to hone their skills and interpersonal communication.

Exam preparation sessions and courses are tailored by the team to support trainees throughout their learning. The development of these courses has brought international trainees to Christchurch and received high accolades from the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine.

A structured ultrasound training programme with dedicated courses is designed to improve the skills of ED practitioners and strengthen the collaboration between ED and the Radiology department.

"This programme is taught by a dedicated group who not only provide the basic requirements for training, but go above and beyond to give practitioners additional skills which provide invaluable tools for their clinical practice," Weaver said.

A comprehensive seven-week simulation course allows registered medical officers to hone their team leadership and clinical skills.

"All of these provide hands-on learning in realistic scenarios that improve both clinical skills and teamwork," Weaver said.

- Canterbury Pānui