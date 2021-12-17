Banks Peninsula penguins rescued after rain sweeps away nest boxes

Five of the older rescued penguins given to Christchurch Penguin Rehabilitation to take care of after heavy rain swept away their nest boxes. Photo: Supplied / Christchurch Penguin Rehabilitation

More than 20 penguin chicks have been rescued after torrential rain swept away their nesting boxes in Canterbury.

On Wednesday, the Pōhatu Bay Penguins group frantically worked to save as many of the chicks and the nesting boxes as the weather worsened at Banks Peninsula.

Dozens of the chicks spent the night, along with rescued sheep, in a staff member's home.

Seven of the chicks, aged from five to seven weeks, have now been given to Christchurch Penguin Rehab.

Spokesperson Thomas Stracke told Morning Report they have been keeping the chicks warm and feeding them small anchovies.

"If the size isn't right we cut them in half ... once they know what we want, they're usually quite good in taking the whole fish."

Stracke said the chicks were doing well and most would only need short-term care because they were close to fledging.

He said the older ones would be probably be there for just another week, while the younger ones would probably remain with them for another three to four weeks.