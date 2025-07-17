Bid to find dog that attacked 5-year-old

Anyone who may have seen a dog that attacked a 5-year-old near the Waipara River, north of Christchurch, on Tuesday is being asked to report the sighting.

Hato Hone St John responded to the incident at the end of Darnley Rd about 5pm.

The child was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

The Hurunui District Council is seeking information from anyone who may have seen the dog, described as brindle coloured, in the area on Tuesday.