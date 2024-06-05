Big hits at roller derby smash-up

Skaters from across New Zealand rolled into Christchurch over the weekend for the Southern Smash-up roller derby tournament.

The competition was held at Cowles Stadium in Aranui for the third year running on Sunday.

There were six games, including a juniors round and the final headline game featuring a battle between home and away teams.

Emma Derrick, who goes by the name Bella Spitfire when she's competing, has been part of the Dead End Derby league for more than 10 years.

"(It's) a really good sport, inclusive, empowering, a lot of stress gets relieved here," she said.

Roller derby teams include up to 15 skaters, with five from each team competing on the track at a time.

Deathstars teammates - Wuss in Boots, Lolita Loca and Evil K Neevil.

During the hour-long games, one jammer from each team tries to score points by skating around the track, while the rest of the team blocks the opposing jammer from scoring.

Derrick said some people get scared when they see the big hits but the players go through rigorous training beforehand.

"You don't go straight onto the big track, we have a programme that starts at the beginning of each term, learn to skate and learn to play roller derby, we teach you everything you need to know and to play safely."

Derrick said the gender-inclusive sport is social and everyone is welcoming and friendly.

As the sport grows, she hopes more people will be inspired to try it.

- By Emily O'Hagan, made with the support of NZ On Air