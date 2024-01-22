Big Lotto wins in Christchurch

Lucky Lotto players from Christchurch won $250,000 in First Division and $400,000 with Strike Four on Saturday night.

The First Division winner was one of four players to share the prize, with the others from Auckland, Tauranga and Hamilton also taking out $250,000.

The winning Christchurch ticket was sold at Countdown Hornby, while the others were bought from Pak N Save Silverdale in Auckland, Glenview Centre Lotto & Post in Hamilton, and on MyLotto by a player from Tauranga.

Meanwhile, the winning Strike player from Christchurch bought their ticket from Countdown The Palms.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Lotto NZ suggested anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.