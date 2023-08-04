Big retailers set to close at Christchurch shopping centre

The Northwood Supa Centre. Photo: Google

Three key retailers at the Northwood Supa Centre in Christchurch are set to close.

Chris Lynch Media reported staff at The Warehouse, Noel Leeming and Warehouse Stationery were given a week to provide feedback on a proposal to close the three stores.

Said Warehouse Group chief store operations officer Ian Carter: “Earlier this week, we confirmed with our teams at The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery and Noel Leeming in Belfast (Northwood Supa Centre) that the stores will close from 2 September, in line with the lease-end.

“We are committed to offering our Belfast team members roles at our stores nearby and are working with them to discuss their options and support them with this transition. We have valued our time in Belfast and want to thank the community for shopping with us,” Carter told Chris Lynch Media.

Up to 90 people were employed at The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery and Noel Leeming.