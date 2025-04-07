'Blocking the sun out': Smoky haze over Christchurch

Photo: Facebook / Joey Parr

Smoke from a large controlled burn-off in Christchurch has drifted across the city.

Fire and Emergency NZ is undertaking the planned burn-off beside Bottle Lake Forest Park in the vicinity of Lower Styx Rd.

The controlled burn-off operation had been under way for several days but the weather conditions on Monday morning meant residents would notice more smoke than usual, a Fenz spokesperson said.

"As a result of the burns, smoke has been visible across parts of eastern and northern Christchurch.

"Fire and Emergency crews have been in attendance on site, and the public can be assured the burnoffs are being carried out safely."

Residents have reported smoke in Burwood and New Brighton.

"Smoke is excessive today! This is not healthy at all especially for those with lung problems," one person said on social media.

Another said: "Jeez the smokes a bit much today very thick! Its Blocking the sun out (sic)!!"

The burn-offs started on March 26 and were set to go for about three weeks, Fenz said.

"The burns ... are expected to continue for another week," the Fenz spokesperson said.

"There is signage on Lower Styx Road and Golf Road, advising the public of these burns.

"If you see smoke in this area and are concerned then please locate the source of the smoke/fire before calling 111, so that we are not unnecessarily responding (with) our crews.

"The Canterbury District (north of the Rakaia River) is now in an Open Fire Season, so outdoor fires will not be restricted."