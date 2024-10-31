Board appointed for new Rolleston subdivision school

An artist’s impression of what Te Rau Horopito will look like when it opens in 2026 at the Arbor Green subdivision. Image: Supplied

A board has been appointed to govern the new primary school being built in Rolleston.

Angela Vermeulen.

Te Rau Horopito will cater for pupils in years 1-8 and is set to open in the first term of 2026 at the Arbor Green subdivision. It will have an initial roll of 250.

A health school for pupils in years 1-13 with significant health needs is also planned for the site, along with an early childhood centre for about 50 children.

The site will also include the flexibility to accommodate a technology centre with up to six teaching spaces.

Te Rau Horopito presiding board chair Angela Vermeulen has worked in education governance, research, and project management. She will be joined by current West Rolleston Primary School board chair Rob Hunt as deputy.

Other members of the board include former Rolleston Residents Association chair Moneel Pratap, Robert McInnes, and Waitaha School middle leader Tak Peters.

Vermeulen said the school’s name was gifted by Te Taumutu Rūnanga.

Horopito is a forest shrub that thrives in moist, temperate environments, preferring shade. Te Rau Horopito recognises resilience, adaptability, strength and the ability to provide healing.

“The gifted name reflects the school’s connection to local iwi/hapū and the rich cultural heritage of the surrounding area,” Vermeulen said.

“This connection to the whenua and the values of Ngāi Te Ruahikihiki will play a central role in shaping the school’s vision and guiding its future.”