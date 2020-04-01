Boaties flout lockdown rules

A West Coast boat ramp has been closed after reports of Christchurch boaties out on Lake Brunner at the weekend, flouting the national lockdown.

West Coast Civil Defence and Emergency Management group controller John Canning said they received a number of calls over the weekend, mainly about people ignoring the lockdown rules.

Some bach owners from Christchurch had settled in at Moana for the lockdown.

The Greymouth Star understands some boaties who attempted to launch on Lake Brunner on Saturday were met by an angry group of people blocking their way.

Mr Canning said news of the first death from Covid-19 in Greymouth had underlined the need for people take stock of their responsibility to stay at home to stop the spread.

"This was pretty sombre news and I hope it has some sort of effect on the people who are still flouting."

The Moana incidents were among a few others reported about people apparently treating the lockdown as an outdoor opportunity -- "people treating it more like a holiday than a lockdown".

Such complaints should be reported to the police.

"We've got plenty to do without fielding those calls."

However, the Civil Defence headquarters had closed all local boat ramps "because it's not a holiday -- it's a lockdown".

"People have to act like they've got it. If they act like they've got the virus, things will be right. We've had reports of people going to the tipheads; again if too many people do that we have possible contamination."

It was fine for people to go for a walk and get some fresh air but "taking a journey in a car is not really getting fresh air".

