The brains behind the Olympic medals per capita tally

The Medals Per Capita website has New Zealand in fourth. Photo: medalspercapital.com

The man behind a website tallying Olympic medals per capita, which conveniently vaulted New Zealand into the top nations, is unsurprisingly a former Cantabrian.

Craig Nevill-Manning. Photo: Supplied

Medals Per Capita is a website set up by New Zealand computer scientist Craig Nevill-Manning that reveals the truth - New Zealand is a far more decorated nation for Olympic medals than heavy hitters like the US, China and - and yes - even Australia.

New Zealand came fourth on the per capita medal tally in Paris behind the even tinier island nations of Grenada, Dominica and Saint Lucia.

At position nine, Australia barely made the top 10. The US was in 47th and China, with its massive billion-plus population, was all the way down at 75th.

"It is my little contribution to point out that New Zealand does really well," said Nevill-Manning, 55, who studied at the University of Canterbury and now works at Google's New York City location.

He started the website in 2008 and has kept it going during the Summer and Winter Olympics.

At the last Olympics, the BBC quoted data from his website on a story about per capita medals and this year NBC highlighted the site.

During the Olympics, the website draws hundreds of thousands of visitors a day.

Outside of either the summer or winter Olympics, traffic is almost zero. The subheadline on the website is "Olympic Glory in Proportion".

"...one of the interesting things is the traffic tends to come from the little countries that do really well," said Nevill-Manning, pointing to Caribbean and Eastern Europe nations as frequent website visitors.

"There are a whole bunch of countries that have amazing athletes. They don't win many medals, but they are tiny."

Of course, there are plenty of New Zealanders looking for an alternative narrative to our 11th place on the official medal tally (that places Australia in fourth).

On Friday, New Zealanders using Google to search for "per capita medal tally" surged.

If Nevill-Manning hasn't kept the tally up to date, then he gets a barrage of emails from Kiwis hoping to put their nation in the best light.

"Everybody tells me when I'm dragging behind, especially when New Zealand wins a medal," he said.

"It's like an automated reminder."

Nevill-Manning, who was born in Papakura and did his undergraduate at the University of Canterbury and his PhD at the University of Waikato, doesn't make any money from the site.

He just had the know-how and the tools to do it, so he did.

"I'm a bit of a data nerd," he said.