Brand new Halswell home to be auctioned off for St John

The new home on Benrogan Drive, Halswell, will be auctioned off in mid-June. Photo: Elegant Kiwi Homes

A brand-new home in Christchurch is set to be auctioned to raise money for Hato Hone St John.

Every dollar from the sale of the new four-bedroom, two-bathroom house on Benrogan Drive in Halswell will be donated directly to St John.

The charitable project is the result of a partnership led by Elegant Kiwi Homes and supported by Harcourts Grenadier.

Subcontractors, suppliers and tradespeople have all donated their time, expertise, and materials to help build the house which is currently under construction.

The internal walls are now being lined. The property has been designed for a modern family, with spacious open-plan living, high-quality finishes and an indoor-outdoor flow.

The auction is set to take place in mid-June and will be livestreamed.

Said a project organiser: "This is not just a build - it’s a community coming together to support emergency services that touch all our lives."

St John relies on community funding to deliver critical ambulance services, health services and first aid education.