Bus and car collide in Merivale

Police have responded to a crash involving a bus and a car in Merivale this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported near the corner of Holmwood Rd and Rossall St about 1.45pm on Tuesday.

“Emergency services staff are currently responding to the incident."

Motorists should take an alternative route and avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

St John said they responded with an ambulance and rapid response vehicle, but no one was taken to hospital.