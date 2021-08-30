Businesses reveal plans for reopening on Wednesday

Businesses around the country, except for Auckland and Northland, are gearing up to partially open to the public once again on Wednesday.

From 11.59pm on Tuesday, most of New Zealand will shift from alert level 4 to alert level 3, which means slightly looser rules around what people can and can't purchase.

Cafes, restaurants and takeaways can open at alert level 3, but only for contactless pick-up, delivery or drive through.

Shops, such as hardware stores, can open for contactless pickup and delivery but customers cannot be on the premises — unless it is a supermarket, dairy, butcher, fishmonger, greengrocer, petrol station, pharmacy or permitted health service.

Food delivery services, such as GIMME and Uber Eats, can also operate at alert level 3.

McDonald's restaurants will not be opening as soon as the alert level shifts at midnight and throughout Wednesday. Times will vary depending on gaining access and deliveries.

A restricted menu will be in place initially and 85 restaurants will be reopening under the restrictions. They will provide drive-through and, where available, McDelivery.

"From the moment our restaurants closed under alert level 4, we began planning for their reopening. It's a huge logistical task, and our franchisees and supply chain partners have plans in place to ensure restaurants are cleaned, re-stocked and ready to operate safely for customers and staff," a spokesperson said.

"We thank customers in advance for their patience as we reopen and then operate under the alert level 3 conditions."

Peter Timbs Meats will reopen its Edgeware store under alert level 3 for a limited number of in-store customers as well as contactless pick up and delivery. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Butcheries are also gearing up for the reopening, Christchurch-based Peter Timbs Meats says it will be using a click and collect type ordering system as well as over-the-counter contactless payment with a limited number of customers in-store at a time.

"We of course have strict hygiene standards that we can replicate for customers, such as hand sanitiser and bench sanitiser as required, while also using the serve-over shield between customers that we had prepared last year at level 3," a spokesperson said.

Only the store in Edgeware will be open, the Bishopdale store will remain closed.

The company's online delivery system will continue to operate.

"Being a community-based store, most customers are on a first-name basis. We are very keen to get back to serving the community and great Christchurch region, as well as helping our suppliers be another avenue for sale, which then helps our farmers shift their livestock, and the flow-on effect continues.

"We are very keen to ensure we are hitting three goals over lockdown; being able to supply our customers with quality products to help remove some of the lockdown stress, ensuring our suppliers are able to move their items through us, while doing so as safely and securely as we can to provide a safe environment for our community."

In Nelson, Burger Culture co-owner Zoe Williams was happy to be reopening even with the stricter rules.

"Face masks to be worn at all times, always wearing gloves and if they touch anything that someone else might have touched or touched their face, then those gloves have to go and a new pair go on or wash their hands," Williams said.

"We kind of have a policy where you have to wash your hands or change your gloves every 15 - 20 minutes or 20 - 30 minutes."

It also meant physical distancing, which she said was no easy task in a small kitchen but they would have staff bubbles in place too.

In Christchurch, ChiChi Kitchen owner Eugene Chang had been preparing to welcome back customers since lockdown started.

"We actually changed our website to take online payment through our website. People who place an order can also make an online payment for delivery services or there is contactless pick-up."

As the chef, he was unsure about getting supplies before opening on Wednesday especially after a recent trip to the supermarket and discovering no eggs.

"There's nothing there so that's a big question mark whether we can get all the supplies in time for us to get everything prepared on Wednesday morning.

"I can not be certain about that but I have to place an order, just hopefully supply will turn up."

In Invercargill, The Batch co-owner Kate French was completely redoing her rosters.

"We will be trading reduced hours so 7am-1pm. Our level 3 trade, we will trade with coffee and baked goods only so that's quite a reduction in our offering and it's a matter of juggling around the staff to give the staff a fair load of hours."

Customers would have to wait a bit longer for the full menu to resume.

"The reduced offering we did last time with the baked goods and a couple of cabinet options worked last time for what our customers wanted. But we'll just have to adapt as we go.

"We're trying to sell food in a text format through our app as opposed to a visual point-of-sale and that's where we found those baked goods worked really well last time as opposed to an amazing dish that they can't see and only has a text description."

