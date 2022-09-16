Call for funding transparency from Christchurch City Council candidates

Kim Moss is questioning why her Hornby Ward rival, Mark Peters, won’t disclose his campaign donors other than mayoral hopeful Phil Mauger who has also funded Matt Palmer’s (centre) bid for the Waipuna Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board. Photo: Supplied

A lack of transparency at a recent residents' election debate has caused a stir between two of the candidates running for Christchurch City Council.

Mark Peters, who is standing as an independent council candidate for the Hornby Ward, was the only one at last Tuesday's debate to not say who his donors were except for mayoral hopeful Phil Mauger.

Mark Peters. Photo: Supplied

But The People’s Choice candidate, Kim Moss, who is running against him, said that information was not volunteered and had been made public by the media.

Peters would not disclose specifics but said Mauger had donated an amount "under the cap that was allowed".

“It is disappointing all candidates stated funding information should be available for voters prior to elections, however, Mark Peters was not transparent and refused to elaborate on his donors,” she said.

Moss herself volunteered that she was funded by a family member, friends, a colleague and paid for some herself.

As The People’s Choice candidate, she had put $3000 into the pot that they all shared and was able to use money from that.

Their other opponent, Derek Tait, a Destiny Church pastor, said he was funded by “friends, family and personally”.

He is an independent candidate who is also running for the Hornby Ward of the Waipuna Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board.

Peters told debate host, Vicki Tahau-Paton, he received funding from a “number of other contributors” but did not want to go any further.

Tuesday night's debate. Photo: Supplied

When talking to The Star, Peters said: “All I can say is there’s a variety of individuals and groups.”

“Each one of them similar to Phil; they said I’d be good around the council table and are prepared to assist in the process of getting the right result that Hornby needs.”

He denied any support, donation or connection with Voices of Freedom or other right-wing groups.

“I really need to emphasise that I will never be influenced by any donor to my campaign. I will always listen to my community and represent their interests to council,” he said.

Moss says she found it interesting that, prior to the funding question, “all candidates were asked if we believe that candidates should declare funding prior to the election and Mark answered ‘yes’ to that and then wouldn’t declare it.”

Moss said Hornby residents deserve more transparency.

“We have independents running and funding each other, not just as council candidates but also community board - where is the independence and transparency,” she said.

“Candidates like Mark Peters need to be upfront with their donations and should volunteer that information.”

It also came to light at the debate that Independent candidate for the Hornby Ward of the Waipuna Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board, Matt Palmer, had received “a little bit of funding” from Mauger.

Mauger did not respond by deadline to calls from The Star.