Cause of garage fire being investigated

The cause of a garage fire in Christchurch on Sunday is being investigated.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the blaze at a property on Munich Pl in Bromley about 12.30pm.

A police spokesperson told Chris Lynch Media they would "make enquiries along with Fenz” into the fire.

The garage was "well ablaze" when the first two crews arrived at the scene and a third crew was called in to help with the fire, Fenz said.

The fire did not spread to the house or nearby properties.