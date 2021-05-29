Chch man arrested over death threats to National MP

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police received a complaint on Tuesday night from the MP regarding death threats which were made against him.
The man was arrested without incident at a Christchurch property.
He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday June 3, 2021 where he will face a charge of threatening to kill.
Further enquiries are being made by police in relation to the threats received.
Police are unable to comment further, as the matter is now before the court.