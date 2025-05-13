Chickens all over the road after truck rolls

Multiple chickens have reportedly been killed after a truck and trailer unit crashed in Canterbury this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Weedons and Jones Rds in the Selwyn district at 8.45am on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said there did not appear to be any significant injuries after the single-vehicle crash.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

But hundreds of chickens being carried on the truck spilled onto the road and some reportedly died.

Traffic management was in place at the scene and southbound motorists are being diverted, police said.

A NZ Herald photographer at the scene said local chicken farmers rushed to help round up the chickens and put them back in their cages.