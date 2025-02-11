Christchurch accountant takes on 3000km fundraiser

A semi-retired Christchurch accountant is about to cycle the length of the country to give back to those less fortunate.

David Barker started on Tour Aotearoa – a 3000km bike ride from Cape Reinga to Bluff – on Saturday. He aims to raise $50,000 for Youth Hub Christchurch.

The 64-year-old said he is no stranger to cycling, but this journey will be uncharted territory.

“I’ve always done a bit of biking, done the odd multi-day trip in the saddle but this is a bit out of left-field.”

He said he had no direct connection to Youth Hub, but the work it was doing resonated with him.

“Youth Hub Christchurch has the vision of enabling all young people in Canterbury the opportunity to lead healthy, safe and valued lives, fulfilling their potential and vibrantly contributing to their community,” he said.

Youth Hub Christchurch is New Zealand’s first purpose-built youth hub, complete with supported housing facilities.

Barker, from Upper Riccarton, said he spoke to others who had completed Tour Aotearoa before deciding.

Barker said Tour Aotearoa “sounded like a great challenge.”

He started fundraising in September, when he reached out to his network.

His target of $50,000 was a nice number to aim for, he said. He had raised $26,510 as of Tuesday.

“I’ve been surprised by the amount of people who have given already, it’s quite a good kickstart.

“People will be able to track my progress and I have to finish the challenge to activate the money,” he said.

Barker suggests potential donors give a certain amount per kilometre travelled.

“One cent per kilometre raises $30, 10 cents raises $300, $1 raises $3000 – it depends on the person or business.”

Said Youth Hub Christchurch chair Dame Sue Bagshaw: “This project (Youth Hub)has attracted people who just want to give.

“It’s fantastic we have such people in our community.”

Stage one of the hub was unveiled in October by Governor General Dame Cindy Karo.

The first purpose-built youth hub in the country, it includes a youth services building, outdoor activities courtyard and supported housing wing for 22 young people.

“The focus of the hub is to develop young people because those social connections have been severed,” Bagshaw said.

“A place to be, a place to help and a place to connect.”

Barker won’t be alone in his quest – he will joined by friends and fellow cyclists Jeremy Gould and Derek Ensor.

“I talked to people who were bikers to see if they would be interested and up for it and they said ‘yes’. We are all similar ages and stages and abilities.

“It is great having company and three is a good number – the more people, the more chance of something going wrong.”

The goal is to complete the 3000km in under 30 days.

“Time will tell,” Barker said.