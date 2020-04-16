Christchurch Botanic Gardens to open at level 3

The Christchurch Botanic Gardens will be able to reopen when New Zealand shifts to level 3. Photo: Getty.

Level three restrictions will allow for access to the Christchurch Botanic Gardens.

People using the gardens will still have to maintain physical distancing under alert level three.

Parks have been open under level four restrictions so this would not change.

Most council facilities would remain closed and consents would continue to be processed remotely.

All public venues such as museums, cinemas, food courts, gyms, pools, amusement parks, playgrounds and farmers' markets would remain closed under level three.

