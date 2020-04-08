Christchurch City Libraries an open book as membership soars

Photo: Getty

Hundreds of people have joined Christchurch City Libraries in the past two weeks, with record numbers signing up online each day.

Christchurch City Council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson says 706 people have become library members over the past 13 days.

“In times of anxiety and isolation, you can always turn to a wonderful eBook or eAudioBook or access magazines and newspapers from around the world and discover activities and learning options to keep the whole family occupied,” Ms Robertson said.

“We have welcomed an average of 54 new members per day during that time as more people recognise the wonderful value of their local libraries and all that they offer to the community.”

During the same period in 2019, 258 new members joined online – an average of 19 people daily.

“The biggest jump in online membership numbers came last Thursday, when 160 people joined our burgeoning library community,” she said.

“Remarkably, 26,733 eBooks and eAudiobooks have been issued over the past few weeks, an average of 2056 issues per day.

“This compares with an average of 1228 issues per day in March last year.”

Parents and caregivers are also making the most of educational resources, with an array of “School at Home” options available for all ages.

“Our libraries have certainly delivered fresh connections as we navigate new schools of thought on self-containment, learning and utilising our time. More people are discovering that our libraries remain open to everyone online, providing a wealth of resources and opportunities for interaction,” Ms Robertson said.

“We welcome new members of any age. Social isolation brings added pressures, illustrating the importance of staying connected – no matter where we live.

“Amid a flood of social media networks and Google suggestions, it is often our inclusive libraries and librarians who can point you in the right direction to learn, play and stay entertained.”