Speed limits changing around Rakaia

Image: NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

A number of speed limit changes on State Highway 1 south of Christchurch will come into effect over the next two weeks.

From Friday, May 17, the speed limit through Rakaia will change to 50km/h, a NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

The speed limit between Rakaia, which includes the Rakaia River Bridge and railway overpass, to just north of Weavers Rd will also change to 80km/h from May 17.

NZTA is also installing an intersection speed zone on SH1 at North Rakaia Rd that will change the speed limit to 60km/h when motorists are turning out of North Rakaia Rd.

"We're also putting the final touches on the southbound commercial vehicle safety centre (CVSC), with testing under way before the centre opens around the middle of this year.

"The CVSC uses in-road and roadside technology to screen passing vehicles 24/7 and flag any potentially unsafe or non-compliant heavy vehicles.

"When the CVSC is staffed by police, heavy vehicles will be directed into the facility where officers can check vehicle weight, road user charges, certificate of fitness, logbooks, and driver impairment.

"We'll start building the northbound CVSC soon - we expect it'll open next year. This work includes installing an intersection speed zone on Weavers Rd."

For more information about the new CVSC, visit https://www.nzta.govt.nz/rakaia-cvsc-newsletter-may-2024