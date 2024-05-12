Arson suspected in tobacco war attacks

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Two tobacconists have been torched in more suspected firebombings linked to ongoing tobacco wars gripping Victoria.

The stores at Hadfield and Gladstone Park in Melbourne's northwest caught alight within the space of 45 minutes on Sunday morning.

Nobody was inside either stores at the time of the fires and both suffered significant damage.

A burned-out ute remained in front of the Gladstone Park store on Sunday morning, while an SUV with major fire damage to its front hung outside the Hadfield shop.

No arrests have been made over either of the suspected arsons.

"Investigators are treating the fires as targeted attacks and will look at any possible links to other recent fires," police said.

Victoria Police set up Taskforce Lunar in 2023 to investigate the firebombing of dozens of shop fronts and other venues in an ongoing battle for control of the state's tobacco market.

In April, Assistant Commissioner Martin O'Brien told a parliamentary inquiry that youths recruited into the illegal tobacco and vape wars were being paid as little as $500 to commit arson attacks.

Mr O'Brien said gangs have stepped into the market as the cost of legal tobacco products soars, shipping in illegal tobacco and vapes from China and Arab nations.

The Victorian government has committed to establish a tobacco retailer and wholesale licensing scheme in the second half of 2024.

By Callum Godde